WWE Producer Addresses Report That Rampage vs. SmackDown News Was A ‘Hot Topic’ Backstage

It was previously noted by Twitter account @WrestleVotes that the news of AEW Rampage beating WWE Smackdown in the head-to-head 18-49 demo was a “hot topic” backstage prior to the October 18th 2021 edition of RAW.

Shane Helms, who is a Producer for WWE, addressed the report on Twitter by saying “as someone who was there, I didn’t hear one word spoken about it. Not a single word.”

Helms later added that “‘Smart Marks’ getting worked over for dirt sheet clicks is one of the most ironic, yet sadly hilarious, elements in this entire industry.”