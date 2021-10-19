WWE Producer Addresses Report That Rampage vs. SmackDown News Was A ‘Hot Topic’ Backstage

It was previously noted by Twitter account @WrestleVotes that the news of AEW Rampage beating WWE Smackdown in the head-to-head 18-49 demo was a “hot topic” backstage prior to the October 18th 2021 edition of RAW.
Shane Helms, who is a Producer for WWE, addressed the report on Twitter by saying “as someone who was there, I didn’t hear one word spoken about it. Not a single word.”
Helms later added that “‘Smart Marks’ getting worked over for dirt sheet clicks is one of the most ironic, yet sadly hilarious, elements in this entire industry.”
I’m in production meetings, you’re on Twitter begging for attention. We different. https://t.co/wMfazTean3
