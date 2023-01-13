WWE Producer Believes Logan Paul Had a Better Rookie Year Than Hook

AEW’s Hook was named the 2022 “Rookie of the Year” by Pro Wrestling Illustrated readers. WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms reacted to the news and had a Twitter exchange with the publication’s official account.

Helms: “With all due respect, how does anyone other than Logan Paul get Rookie of the Year for 2022? He had one of the best first years in the biz I’ve ever seen.”

PWI: “You’d have to ask all the readers who voted for Hook in order to know for sure 🤷”

Helms: Hook’s doing awesome, but no one had a first year like Logan. Not even close.”