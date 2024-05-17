WWE Producer Believes The Current Locker Room Has Become A Little Less Rowdy

WWE producer Shane Helms recently spoke with Jonathan Coachman on the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast on a number of topics including how the current WWE locker room has become a little less rowdy and a lot more safer.

Helms said, “It’s a little less rowdy but a lot safer, you know? You know, I mean they take care of the guys a lot more, you know. It sounds like some of them wanted it to be like it was back in the day; I don’t agree with that.”

On his peers paving the way for the current generation:

“I want things to be a little easier because the grind is going to be the grind. It’s never going to be an easy job; it’s always going to be hard.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.