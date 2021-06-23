WWE Producer Calls Out Vince Russo’s Critique of WWE RAW Main Event Segment

During Sportskeeda.com’s Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo said the following about the Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods Hell in a Cell match which took place on the June 21st 2021 edition of WWE RAW:

“We know Kofi is wrestling Lashley, so Xavier Woods is not going over, okay?” said Russo. “So we’re at the end of the show, he’s got Woods in the Hurt Lock, and Kofi is on the other side of the cage screaming, ‘Let him go, let him go.’ At what point is Kofi going to climb the cage? I’m watching this and I’m like at any point are you going to try and get in the cage to help your friend?”

“So Lashley goes over in the match. Why is MVP locking Woods in the cage? To get more heat? Why? There’s no reason to get more heat on him. So they’re doing that to create the scene where look what he’s doing to his partner right in front of his face, but in the meantime, none of it makes any sense.”

WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms had a response for Russo: