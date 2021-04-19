WWE Producer Comments On The Universal Title Match At WrestleMania 37

Michael “PS” Hayes, who reportedly produced the WWE Universal Title match at Wrestlemania 37, commented on the match via Twitter:

Want to know what was soo unique about the AWESOME TRIPLE THREAT that closed Night 2????

No One kicked out of each other’s finish!!!

When is the last time that happened in a WM Main Event? — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) April 18, 2021

After Wrestlemania 37 concluded, Hayes wrote the following: