WWE Producer Pat Buck Returns To The Company

WWE has reportedly re-hired Pat Buck to work as a Producer, according to PWinsider. He is working the WWE Performance Center tapings this week, for both shows Raw and Smackdown. Buck was one of the producers cut back on April 15 due to budget cuts brought on by the CoronaVirus. PWinsider reports that Buck has had talks with at least one other promotion about going to work for them.
