WWE Producer Pulls Triple Duty, SmackDown Producers Revealed, WWE Breaks Another Record

WWE SmackDown on FOX from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on Friday was the highest grossing RAW or SmackDown event for the market, according to Fightful Select. This is a recurring statistic for most recent WWE TV tapings in various markets.

At SmackDown, WWE Lead Producer Jason Jordan ended up doing triple duty. He was responsible for the No DQ main event between Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura’s dark match victory over LA Knight and the dark match in which Sheamus and Butch defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Natalya defeated “B-Fab” Briana Brandy in a pre-show dark match that Tyson Kidd produced.

The producers for Friday night’s SmackDown are listed below. You can read our full recap by clicking here.

* Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders was produced by Adam Pearce

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green was produced by Tyson Kidd

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Xavier Woods was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa in the No DQ match was produced by Jason Jordan