WWE Producer Reacts To The Rock’s SmackDown Segment

The February 21, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown featured a shocking moment as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confronted Cody Rhodes, declaring that he wanted Cody to be HIS champion and demanding a decision at Elimination Chamber.

It has since been reported that The Rock’s SmackDown appearance was put together very late, with creative changes coming just days before the show.

Speaking on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler, WWE SmackDown producer TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) admitted that he, like many others, only found out about The Rock’s involvement when WWE announced it on Twitter.

“I found out kind of when everyone else did, when it was announced on Twitter. Everything The Rock touches, especially when it comes to wrestling, it becomes exciting and very unpredictable. You don’t know what he’s going to say, let alone what he’s going to do on TV.”

Wilson’s comments reflect the last-minute nature of The Rock’s WWE return, which has reportedly thrown some creative plans into flux. WWE had previously been building toward Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, but The Rock’s involvement has raised questions about whether he will be inserted into the WrestleMania 41 main event.

With Elimination Chamber approaching on March 1, Rhodes is set to respond to The Rock’s challenge, and the future of WWE’s biggest storyline hangs in the balance.