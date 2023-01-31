WWE Producer Suffers Injury During Royal Rumble Brawl

WWE Producer Kenn Doane was injured during Saturday’s Royal Rumble event.

According to PWInsider, Doane was hurt during the brawl between The Judgment Day and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. During the aisle melee, Doane and other officials ran out to restore order.

While the chaos was going on, Doane suffered a leg injury. According to one source, he may have torn his calf. Doane was scheduled to have an MRI as soon as possible to determine the extent of his injury.

Doane is a WWE Producer who is frequently praised for his work in putting together matches with wrestlers. In late 2021, the former WWE Tag Team Champion returned to the company as a producer.