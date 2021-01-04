WWE Producer Talks About His Infatuation For Stephanie McMahon

While appearing on the Average Blokes Show, WWE Producer D-Von Dudley was asked about who he would like to put through a “jagged table” and here was his response:

“I think I’d have to go with the person who got away from me and Bubba in the Attitude Era that we always wanted to put through a table that we never did. Now it’s a little thinner so it will give a little give. But this person is a female and I must say that that this particular female, which I’ve gone on record with WWE Ride Along that I admitted to my infatuation with this individual. [Laughs] And Bubba made fun of me during the entire ride along and the person I’m thinking about is Stephanie McMahon,” said D-Von.”

“So, I could put her through a table and then give her a big hug when Triple H isn’t watching.”

“I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. She is beautiful inside and out, funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be if I wasn’t married [laughs].”