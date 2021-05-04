WWE Producer Welcomes Baby Son

WWE Producer Pat Buck and his wife Lauren have welcomed a new baby boy. Buck took to Twitter this morning and announced the arrival of Harrison Andrew Buckridge, who weighed in at 9 pounds.

He wrote-

“[blue heart emoji] Weighing in at 9 lbs, from Ardsley, NY….Friends and family please welcome Harrison Andrew Buckridge! #HanBuck #BabyHank #YoungestBuck [blue heart emoji] [baby emoji]”

Buck has spent 20 years in the pro wrestling business, but just joined WWE as a producer in August 2019.