WWE Programming Returning to A&E, Shows and Episodes Nixed?

WWE programming on A&E is set to return on February 19th.

Season 3 of “Biography: WWE Legends” will premiere that night with six new episodes, according to a new A&E commercial. Season 3’s six documentaries will focus on WWE Hall of Famers Kane, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts, The Iron Sheik, and the nWo.

Season 3 will also feature Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, according to reports from November. If they go that route, these episodes could air in the second half of season 3 or in a later season. Despite her signing with AEW, it was also revealed that WWE and A&E were working on a Biography documentary for Paige (aka Saraya). There has been no word on the status of the documents for Paige, Orton, and Steamboat.

WWE Rivals Season 2 and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Season 2 will also return on February 19. There is no word on which rivalries or memorabilia will be featured on each episode. Most Wanted Treasures is back after a season hiatus, while Rivals and Smack Talk served as the companion programming for season 2 of Biography. WWE appears to have discontinued Smack Talk, which had a post-show studio format.

On April 18, 2021, WWE’s spin-off of A&E’s popular “Biography” series premiered. Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart were among the WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars featured in Season 1. Season 2 premiered on July 10, 2022, and featured episodes on the following Hall of Famers and Superstars: The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Kurt Angle, Lex Luger, DX, Edge, and Rey Mysterio, as well as WrestleMania I.

Season 1 of “Biography: WWE Legends” averaged 736,125 viewers per episode across 8 first-run episodes, with a 0.27 key demo rating in the 18-49 demographic. Over nine first-run episodes, Season 2 averaged 496,000 viewers per episode, with a key demo rating of 0.13 per episode.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures premiered its inaugural nine-episode season on April 18, 2021. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent a group of WWE stars on a road trip with “Top Dolla” AJ Francis to look for rare pro wrestling collectibles. Mick Foley, The Undertaker and Kane, Jerry Lawler and Andy Kaufman, Booker T and Sharmell and Junkyard Dog, Sgt. Slaughter and Bob Backlund and The Iron Sheik, Jake Roberts and The Honky Tonk Man and Jimmy Hart, Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine and Jimmy Hart, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair were among those featured in the episodes.

Season 1 of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E averaged 567,666 viewers per episode over 9 first-run episodes, with a 0.21 key demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Rivals premiered on A&E on July 10, 2022. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle, WWE vs. WCW, Triple H vs. Mick Foley, Edge vs. John Cena, Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella were all featured in individual episodes. WWE Rivals’ first season averaged 370,222 viewers per episode across 9 first-run episodes, with an 18-49 key demo rating of 0.11 per episode.

WWE Smack Talk on A&E aired each week as a follow-up to Biography and Rivals, both of which premiered on July 10, 2022. The first season averaged 199,111 viewers per episode over nine first-run episodes, with an 18-49 key demo rating of 0.06 per episode.