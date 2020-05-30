WWE Provides a Storyline Injury Update On Elias

WWE posted the following storyline update on Elias:

Update on Elias’ status following hit-and-run attack

WWE Digital has learned that Elias is in the hospital and has suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle after last night’s hit-and-run attack.

After initially being apprehended, WWE Digital reported last night that Jeff Hardy was released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests. Hardy was absolved of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias earlier tonight.

