WWE Provides A Storyline Injury Update On Randy Orton

During this past Friday night’s post-WWE Crown Jewel episode of SmackDown, “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens brutally attacked “The Viper” Randy Orton and hit him with a move that has been banned in the company for over 10 years, the Piledriver.

Orton was then stretchered out of the arena and brought to a local hospital.

WWE provided a storyline injury update on The Viper, stating that he has been diagnosed with cervical cord neurapraxia. There is no word yet on when Orton will be able to make his return to WWE TV, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.