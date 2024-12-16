WWE Provides Update On Cody Rhodes Following Kevin Owens’ Attack

During WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14, 2024, Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a hard-fought match. However, after the show went off the air, Rhodes attempted to address the crowd with a post-match promo but was ambushed by Owens, who delivered a devastating package piledriver, leaving Rhodes writhing in pain.

On Sunday, WWE issued a storyline update regarding Cody’s condition. According to the announcement, Rhodes is undergoing evaluation for potential injuries following Owens’ post-match attack.

The incident further escalates the tension between the two stars, with Owens seemingly determined to send a message after his loss. Fans are now left wondering how this development will impact Rhodes’ future as champion and whether Owens will face repercussions for his actions. More updates are expected during the upcoming episode of Raw.

“The historic return of Saturday Night’s Main Event ended with Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Title in a thrilling match, but Kevin Owens would bring an end to the night with a heinous attack on The American Nightmare after the broadcast went off the air.

Earlier today it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes suffered cervical swelling and was kept overnight at a local hospital for observation.

While X-Rays were negative for a fracture, Rhodes has been officially diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine, as well as a cervical strain with spasm.

Be sure to follow WWE on social media for the latest updates on the Undisputed WWE Champion’s status.”