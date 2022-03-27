WWE Publishes Top 38 Greatest WrestleMania Moments of All Time

WWE’s official YouTube channel published a compilation of the top 38 greatest moments in WrestleMania history and the list is as follows:

38. Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker

37. Andre the Giant slams Big John Studd

36. Sasha Banks’ Wrestlemania 32 entrance

35. Brock Lesnar beats Kurt Angle

34. Doctor of Thuganomics returns

33. The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan

32. Randy Orton RKO’s Seth Rollins

31. Kane attacks Pete Rose

30. Triple H saves his career vs. Batista

29. Stone Cold and Mr. McMahon unite

28. Ronda Rousey submits Stephanie McMahon

27. Fastest Wrestlemania match

26. Edge wins first Money in the Bank ladder match

25. D-Generation X vs. The NWO

24. Randy Savage wins WWE title

23. The Hardy Boyz return

22. Roman Reigns wins the WWE title

21. Razor Ramon wins iconic ladder match

20. Mr. McMahon gets a haircut

19. Bianca Belair wins Smackdown women’s title

18. John Cena wins first WWE title

17. Ricky Steamboat wins Intercontinental title

16. The Undertaker retires Shawn Michaels

15. Yestlemania

14. The Rock beats John Cena

13. The Undertaker returns

12. Charlotte Flair ends Asuka’s unbeaten streak

11. Stone Cold wins first WWE title

10. Edge spears Jeff Hardy in mid-air

9. Rey Mysterio wins for Eddie Guerrero

8. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunite

7. Kofimania

6. The Rock defeats Hollywood Hogan

5. Shawn Michaels beats Bret Hart in sudden death

4. Becky Lynch wins first women’s main event

3. Hulk Hogan slams Andre the Giant

2. Seth Rollins cashes in

1. Brock Lesnar ends The Undertaker’s streak