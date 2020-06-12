WWE Pulls 2020 Women’s Tournament Plans

WWE reportedly had plans for a Queen of the Ring event this year. There had been rumors on WWE nixing plans for a 2020 Mae Young Classic tournament earlier this year, but WrestlingINC reported today that these rumors were incorrect as WWE never had plans for a third MYC to take place this year. However, WWE did have plans for a Queen of the Ring tournament to be held.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Live today that the idea was to do a Queen of the Ring event this summer, but plans were nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding WWE plans for a Queen of the Ring tournament, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in late 2018 that WWE wanted to do hold the event in 2019, but that obviously never happened. The idea then was that a QOTR event, with main roster Superstars, would be the follow-up to the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view held in 2018. Furthermore, current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley appeared on the KSFY Morning Show last August, when WWE was holding the King of the Ring tournament, and said she & some of her co-workers wanted a Queen of the Ring tournament.

“When you’re a fan like me who has watched for years, it was something that was taken away. It was like, ‘Dang. That was one of the coolest shows.’ There’s so much pressure on all the guys. There’s so much history to it. The fact that they brought it back is a dream come true for a lot of those guys. We kinda want a Queen of the Ring. If you guys could make that happen, I would love that,” she said.