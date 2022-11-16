WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention

WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center.

Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.

“Unfortunately, due to their commitments with WWE, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will not be appearing during WrestleCade Weekend 2022. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you purchased a ticket to meet them, your refund has already been processed. Thank you for your support,” the WrestleCade statement on Kross and Scarlett said.

Kross and Scarlett are not currently scheduled for a Survivor Series match, nor are Gargano and LeRae.