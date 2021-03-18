WWE Pulls Match From Fastlane?, Injury Update On Asuka

– On this week’s WWE RAW, it was announced that Braun Strowman would be having a match against Shane McMahon at the WWE Fastlane PPV. However, the match is no longer being listed on WWE.com and a WWE tweet that was advertising the match has been deleted. Prior to RAW, it was believed that the match would be taking place at Wrestlemania 37.

– On the NowVoice app, a Japanese social networking platform, Asuka provided an update on getting injured by Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW several weeks ago. Asuka revealed that the teeth she has in now are temporary. Asuka added that it will take around six months for her injury to completely heal and then she will have implants put in her mouth to replace the teeth.