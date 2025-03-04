WWE Pulls Naomi From Media Appearances To Spotlight Jade Cargill

WWE has reportedly pulled Trinity Fatu (Naomi) from her scheduled media appearances promoting the upcoming film Queen of the Ring, according to PWInsider. The decision was made to shift focus toward Jade Cargill, following her impactful surprise appearance at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

During the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, which determined the number one contender for the Women’s World Championship, Naomi entered as the sixth and final competitor, seemingly set for a major moment. However, in a shocking turn, Cargill—who had not been announced for the match—made a dramatic entrance, immediately targeting Naomi. She delivered her signature Jaded finisher and eliminated Naomi in short order, leaving the audience stunned.

Meanwhile, Fatu is set to star in Queen of the Ring, portraying the legendary wrestler Ethel Johnson, a trailblazer in women’s wrestling history. The film, which tells the story of another pioneering female wrestler, Mildred Burke, is scheduled for theatrical release on March 7.