WWE Pulls Surprise Plans for Kevin Owens Due to Injury

The Men’s WarGames match for Survivor Series was set up last week on WWE SmackDown, with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) taking on the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and a fifth partner.

Kevin Owens is out due to a sprained MCL suffered in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event, as previously reported.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had surprise plans for Owens, who has been off television for some time. Although not confirmed, his unexpected return would almost certainly have resulted in his inclusion in the WarGames match.

“I only heard he has a sprained MCL, but he was going to get it examined…..I believe he was going to be in the WarGames match. That’s not 100% confirmed, but it is certainly the talk, and he was supposed to be in something as a surprise. So it all adds up that it would be the WarGames match…If that was the case, this could cost him that.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)