WWE Pushing Backlash Double Main Event, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Rumor

WWE has announced a Double Main Event for tonight’s Backlash Premium Live Event.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the main event was rumored to be Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, with Damian Priest and Bad Bunny pushing for their Street Fight to close the show. According to reports, WWE is still debating which match will end the show this afternoon, and there have been rumors of a Lesnar squash win over Rhodes.

Furthermore, as seen in the tweets below, WWE began pushing the Double Main Event narrative this afternoon. You can access our live Backlash results by clicking here.