WWE Ranks Randy Orton’s Top 20 RKOs Of All-Time (Video)

What is the best “RKO out of nowhere” that you can remember?

On Sunday, WWE released a special edition of their weekly digital series, “WWE Top 10.” In this week’s installment, fans get a look back at the 20 greatest RKOs in Randy Orton’s career.

The official description for the video reads: “In honor of the 20-year anniversary of the first RKO, look back at the most special ones delivered by Randy Orton.”

WWE listed the following 20 RKOs from “The Viper” in the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below.

RANDY ORTON’S 20 GREATEST RKOS OF ALL-TIME

20. “Mustafa Ali Rolls”19. “Nia Jax in the Royal Rumble Match”18. “The Miz to win Battle Royal”17. “Hulk Hogan on to a car”16. “Surprising Brock Lesnar”15. “Pop-Up to Dolph Ziggler”14. “Sami Zayn off the top rope”13. “To Neville off a ladder”12. “Carlito in mid-air”11. “John Cena assists”10. “Wade Barret through a table”9. “Plants Ricochet”8. “Rey Mysterio slides”7. “Off the top rope to Christian”6. “Counters the Undertaker”5. “John Cena on to a chair”4. “Catches Chad Gable in mid-air”3. “Runs from one announce table to another2. “Catches Evan Bourne in mid-air”1. “Counter Seth Rollins stomp”