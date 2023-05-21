WWE Ranks Top Ten Times Rhea Ripley Beat Down Male Superstars (Video)

Many men have felt the wrath of Rhea Ripley.

On Sunday, WWE released the latest installment of their “WWE Top 10” digital series, which looks at the top ten times Rhea Ripley wrecked male Superstars.

The video features Dominik Mysterio’s “Mami” beating down the following male WWE Superstars throughout her dominant run in the company.

RHEA RIPLEY’S TOP TEN WRECKED MALE SUPERSTARS

10. AJ Styles

9. Robert Stone

8. Dominik Mysterio

7. Matt Riddle

6. Edge

5. Santos Escobar

4. Kevin Owens

3. Rey Mysterio

2. Luke Gallows

1. Akira Tozawa