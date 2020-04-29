WWE Ratings Report For FS1 Line-Up On 4/28

For the second week in a row, Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET did not make the Cable Top 150, and viewership is not available yet. This week’s show featured Renee Young interviewing WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Viewership will be available later on. Last week’s show featured the all-women’s panel and drew 116,000 viewers, down from the previous week with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which drew 161,000 viewers.

FS1 aired older WWE specials as lead-in programming to Backstage again this week. Below is the viewership for last night’s lead-in programming:

* 7pm ET – The Best of WWE: John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches; 124,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, #147 on the Cable Top 150

* 8pm ET – The Best of WWE: Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches; 220,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, #112 on the Cable Top 150

* 9pm ET – The Best of WWE: The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak; 270,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, #94 on the Cable Top 150

* 10pm ET – The Best of WWE: Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches; 217,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, #113 on the Cable Top 150

As noted, FS1 also aired several WWE programs last Tuesday night with a Women’s Evolution theme, as the lead-in to the all-women’s edition of Backstage. The WWE 24 documentary on Ronda Rousey aired at 8pm ET and drew 214,000 viewers. It ranked #127 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 9pm special on the Five Most Memorable Moments of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch drew 299,000 viewers. It ranked #122 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.05 rating in the key demo. The 10pm airing of the WWE 24 special on Lynch did not make the Cable Top 150 but drew 119,000 viewers.