WWE RAW And SmackDown To Air In The Afternoon For The Next 3 Weeks

WWE announced during Monday night’s episode of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City that the show will air live in the afternoon on Netflix for the next three weeks due to them taking place overseas as part of the Road to WrestleMania European tour.

It was also announced that the next three weeks of SmackDown on the USA Network will air live in the afternoon as well.

The schedule for the March 17th, 24th, and 31st episodes of RAW and the March 14th, 21st and 28th episodes of SmackDown are as follows:

– March 17th: WWE RAW from Brussels, Belgium – 3PM ET

– March 24th: WWE RAW from Glasgow, Scotland – 4PM ET

– March 31st: WWE RAW from London, England – 3PM ET

– March 14th: WWE SmackDown from Barcelona, Spain – 3PM ET

– March 21st: WWE SmackDown from Bologna, Italy – 3PM ET

– March 28th: WWE SmackDown from London, England – 3PM ET