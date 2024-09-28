WWE RAW And SmackDown To Air On The WWE Español YouTube Channel

During Friday night’s Spanish language broadcast of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will begin airing on the WWE Espanol YouTube channel in all South American and Central American countries except Mexico starting next week.
The Spanish language broadcasts of the show previously aired on the Spanish Fox Sports channel.
Así es amigos a partir del próximo 4 de Octubre, #WWERaw y #SmackDown serán trasmitidos a través de nuestro Canal Oficial de YouTube: WWE Español para Latinoamérica. México a través de Fox Sports
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) September 28, 2024