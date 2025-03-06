WWE RAW At MSG Nearly Sold Out After CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Steel Cage Announcement

Next week, Monday Night Raw returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City with a star-studded lineup.

The event will be headlined by a steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, a clash that has already generated massive buzz. Also announced:

– Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

– Singles Match: Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

– AJ Styles Calls Out Logan Paul

According to WrestleTix, which tracks ticket sales for pro wrestling events, 15,745 tickets have been sold as of Wednesday afternoon, with 1,413 still available. Notably, WWE moved 3,357 tickets following the announcement of the steel cage match.

With days to go, expect WWE to add even more excitement to this already stacked card.