Next week’s WWE RAW will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville TN. The arena is advertising that this will be the homecoming RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE has announced that Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Sonya Deville on next week’s RAW.

WWE has also announced Omos vs. Bobby Lashley in an arm wrestling contest for next week’s show.

