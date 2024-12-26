WWE Raw Faction Set To Move To SmackDown In 2025

As WWE heads into the new year, notable changes are on the horizon for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Among these are adjustments stemming from the ongoing transfer window, which allows talent to move between brands. These changes come just as Raw returns to its former time slot and SmackDown expands to a three-hour format starting in the first week of January.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the faction American Made—comprising Chad Gable, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Ivy Nile—is expected to transition from Raw to SmackDown in early 2025.

“Our last little nugget here is we are told to expect American Made to shift over to SmackDown during the New Year, with many in the company having high hopes for all members. There is a feeling within creative that placing younger talents on SmackDown specifically, like the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, will do wonders, considering the move to three hours. Of course, Chad Gable is well positioned, positioned in his mid-level, high-end type of worker role, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Ivy Nile joined the faction in August after turning heel by attacking Maxxine Dupri during Raw. The attack also distracted Otis and Tozawa, leading to their defeat against the Creed Brothers. The addition of Nile has added a new dynamic to the group, solidifying its presence as a rising force in WWE.

With the move to SmackDown, the faction will have a larger platform to showcase their talent, especially as WWE looks to elevate younger stars on the blue brand in the expanded format.