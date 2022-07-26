WWE RAW From MSG “Largely Written” Before Vince McMahon Retired

This week’s broadcast of WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden was the first episode to air following Vince McMahon’s retirement. The show’s script was discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

“This is probably not the show to judge anything by, because this show was largely written before Vince left. It was written a lot on Thursday. Nobody ripped up anything. There are a few minor changes is what I was told. But, essentially, this was the show that had been approved. So, they’re not making any big changes or anything like that just yet and of course, they’re going to SummerSlam with the ideas in mind.”

