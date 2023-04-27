WWE RAW Guest Host Jerry Springer Passes Away Aged 79

We were saddened to learn that Jerry Springer passed away at the age of 79.

Most fans will remember him as one of the most influential and contentious daytime talk show hosts in history, and some may recall him as a guest host on an episode of WWE RAW a few years ago.

Springer was also supportive of pro wrestling on his own show, having Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) as a guest in the 1990s to surprise his fans. Justin Roberts was one of several wrestlers who appeared as guests on the show. In his case, he was on there long before he got into wrestling to play a character.

Springer made her live WWE debut in 2010 as the guest host of RAW. He also appeared in a “intervention” segment with The Bella Twins on a 2014 episode and hosted “Jerry Springer Presents WWE Too Hot For TV” on the WWE Network in 2015.

Springer was battling pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ, and his family confirmed that he died after a “brief illness.”