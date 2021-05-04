WWE RAW Interviewer Welcomes Baby Daughter

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

SmackDown’s Kayla Braxton worked last night’s RAW episode because Kevin Patrick and his wife welcomed a new baby girl on Sunday.

Braxton confirmed the news during RAW Talk on Monday night. Patrick also tweeted to announce that he and his wife Meg welcomed Maisie Rose Egan into the world on Sunday.

You can see Patrick’s full tweet below:

