WWE RAW Legends Night Preview For Tonight (1/4)

The special Legends Night edition of WWE RAW will take place tonight from Tropicana Field.

Besides Legends appearing, tonight’s show will also feature Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Keith Lee, plus more Royal Rumble build.

WWE is advertising the following Legends for tonight-

-Alicia Fox

-Beth Phoenix

-Big Show

-Boogeyman

-Booker T

-Candice Michelle

-Carlito

-Eve Torres

-Hillbilly Jim

-Hulk Hogan

-IRS

-Ivory

-Jacqueline

-Jeff Jarrett

-Jimmy Hart

-Kurt Angle

-Mark Henry

-Melina

-Michael “PS” Hayes

-Mickie James

-Ric Flair

-Sgt. Slaughter

-Tatanka

-Torrie Wilson

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.