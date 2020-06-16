WWE Raw Line Up Confirmed For Next Monday

WWE has announced two titles matches for next Monday’s RAW episode on the USA Network. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will finally defend their titles against The Viking Raiders. The “What You Can Do, We Can Do Better” rivalry is coming to an end after the two teams joined forces at WWE Backlash on Sunday and on this week’s RAW to battle Akira Tozawa and his ninjas. The titles will be on the line next Monday, which could lead to another match between the two teams at Extreme Rules on July 19. Next week’s RAW will also feature The IIconics challenging Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Banks and Bayley will be the ones to defend if they’re able to retain over Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox on this Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode. Banks and Bayley just retained in a Triple Threat at Backlash on Sunday, defeating The IIconics and former champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

There will also be an appearance by Rey Mysterio next Monday. This will be Rey’s first appearance since he did the eye injury angle with Seth Rollins in mid-May. This week’s RAW saw Rey’s son Dominick outsmart Rollins, attack him from behind and then avoid Murphy and Austin Theory while escaping.