WWE RAW Lineup Announced For Next Week

Two big segments and a title match have been announced for next Monday’s WWE RAW on Syfy, which will be the go-home red brand show for WWE Elimination Chamber.

WWE has confirmed Brock Lesnar for next week’s RAW. Lesnar will be there to promote his spot in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match, and the feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The Chamber will feature Lashley, Lesnar, Riddle, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.

Speaking of Styles, he will challenge WWE United States Champion Damian Priest on next week’s RAW, with the title on the line. AJ won a Championship Contender’s bout tonight to become the new #1 contender.

A RK-Broga Party was also announced for next week’s live RAW on Syfy. Randy Orton and Riddle will be hosting their very own toga party to celebrate winning the Academic Challenge over RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy on this week’s show.

Week 1 of the Academic Challenge saw Orton and Riddle win a spelling bee, while Week 2 saw Gable defeat Riddle in a scooter race, thanks to an assist by Otis. This week’s Quiz Bowl saw Orton and Riddle get the win. Per the stipulations, Orton and Riddle have earned a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Titles, but there’s no word yet on when that match will happen.

Next week’s Valentine’s Day edition of RAW will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stay tuned for more.