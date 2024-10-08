WWE Raw Match Producers For 10/7/2024

The following producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and tapings for this week’s WWE Main Event, both held on Monday night, October 7, 2024 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

WWE Raw Producers For 10/7



* IC Title: Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods: Bobby Roode



* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne: Abyss



* Ten-woman tag team match: TJ Wilson and Jason Jordan



* World Title: Sami Zayn vs. Gunther: Jamie Noble



* WWE Main Event: Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley: Kenny Dykstra



* WWE Main Event: Brooks Jensen vs. Tavion Heights: Kenny Dykstra



* WWE Main Event: Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed: Adam Pearce

(H/T: Fightful Select)