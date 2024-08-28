WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers (8/26/2024)

The producers for matches and segments on the August 26 episode of WWE Raw have been revealed.

Fightful Select is reporting the following producers for the following matches and segments from the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 go-home episode of WWE Raw on 8/26 in Providence, Rhode Island:

WWE RAW PRODUCERS (8/26/2024)



* Judgment Day vs. LWO: Michael Hayes



* Damage CTRL. vs. Pure Fusion Collective: TJ Wilson



* Drew McIntyre & CM Punk segment: TJ Wilson



* Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross: Adam Pearce



* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed: Bobby Roode



* The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne: Kenny Dykstra



* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable: Jamie Noble



* WWE Main Event: Lyra Valkyria vs. Izzi Dame: Molly Holly



* WWE Main Event: Alpha Academy vs. AOP: Molly Holly