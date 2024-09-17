WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers For 9/16 Show Revealed

Featured below are the WWE Raw match and segment producers for the 9/16 show in Portland, OR., according to PWInsider Elite.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS (9/16/2024)



* Alexandra Williams produced the CM Punk promo

* Chris Park produced Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus

* TJ Wilson produced Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

* Brian Parise produced the “Main Event” Jey Uso promo

* Jamie Noble produced New Day vs. Judgment Day tag-title bout

* Kenn Doane produced Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* Christian Scovell produced the Sami Zayn promo

* Jason Jordan produced IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

* Michael Hayes and Molly Holly produced the Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio main event