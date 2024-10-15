WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers For This Week’s Show

WWE Raw Match Producers For October 7 Episode

The following producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and tapings for this week’s WWE Main Event, both held on Monday night, October 7, 2024 from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

WWE Raw Producers For 10/14



* Rhea Ripley promo: TJ Wilson



* Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Jason Jordan



* Alpha Academy vs. War Raiders: Adam Pearce



* Cody Rhodes Promo: Writer Cristian Scovell



* Kofi Kingston vs. Bron Breakker: Shawn Daivari



* R-Truth vs. Miz: Kenny Dykstra



* Rhea Ripley & Tiffan Stratton vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez: TJ Wilson and Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)