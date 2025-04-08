WWE Raw Match & Segment Writers, Producers For April 7 Episode

The following writers and producers were listed internally for the April 7 episode of WWE Raw at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN., according to Fightful Select.
Writers
* Women’s World Title promo: Ben Saccoccio
* Gunther & Jey Uso: Chad Barbash
* Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins promo: Alexandra Williams
Producers
* Women’s World Title promo: Jason Jordan & Petey Williams
* Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyra: Petey Williams & Jason Jordan
* LWO vs. El Grande Americano Made: Bobby Roode
* War Raiders vs. New Day: Abyss
* Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jamie Noble