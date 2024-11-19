WWE Raw Matches Announced For Next Week’s Show

Two matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

On the November 18 episode of the show, it was announced that Bianca Belair will be taking on Nia Jax in an Advantage Match for the Women’s WarGames bout at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2024 premium live event.

Additionally, the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on November 25 will feature The New Day vs. The Alpha Academy in tag-team action.

