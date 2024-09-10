WWE Raw Moving Back To Two Hours For Final Three Months On USA Network

WWE announced the following:

BREAKING: WWE RAW will be on USA Network from 8pm ET to 10pm ET starting on Monday, October 7th and through the rest of 2024 culminating with the USA Network finale on Monday, December 30!

RAW officially moves to Netflix on January 6th 2025 but there is no word yet whether RAW will revert to three hours when the show debuts on the streaming service. RAW was regularly a two-hour show from 1997 to 2012 until it permanently switched to a three-hour format with the 1,000th episode on July 23rd 2012.