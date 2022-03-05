WWE RAW News For Monday: Jerry Lawler, Edge & Logan Paul To Appear

New segments have been announced for Monday’s WWE RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Last Monday’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge snap and turn heel on AJ Styles, hitting him with a low blow and a vicious steel chair attack. WWE has announced that Edge will appear on Monday’s RAW to explain why he attacked AJ ahead of their WrestleMania 38 match.

WWE has also announced a Homecoming Party for Logan Paul and The Miz on RAW. Paul and Miz are both from Cleveland, and will be celebrating as they prepare to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to RAW on Monday, making his first appearance in almost two years. Lawler spent some of his childhood near Cleveland, and he’s a big fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There’s no word on what Lawler will be doing at RAW, but WWE wrote, “All hail The King! After nearly two years, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler is set to make a special guest appearance on the red brand. What will the WWE Hall of Famer say during his grand return to Raw? Tune in Monday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

Here is the lineup for RAW-

* RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins with the titles on the line

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler returns to RAW for a special appearance

* Logan Paul and The Miz host a Cleveland Homecoming Party as they prepare to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge explains why he attacked AJ Styles last week