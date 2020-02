WWE Raw tonight will be held at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. This is the final Raw show before Super Showdown on Thursday.

No matches have been confirmed for tonight but the WWE website Raw preview lists the following points of focus:

-Who will Randy Orton target next?

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear live on Raw

-Will Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler come to blows in the same building?