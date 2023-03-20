WWE RAW News & Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Show In St. Louis, MO. (3/20/2023)

The news is starting to filter in ahead of one of the final red brand stops on the road to WrestleMania.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, some potential spoilers have touched down, including the expected official announcement of one of the most anticipated matches on the card for this year’s shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

PWInsider.com is reporting that Sami Zayn and The Usos are backstage at the Enterprise Center, and that the highly expected Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. will be made official tonight.

Additionally, Rey Mysterio is set to be at the show tonight in St. Louis, while Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for tonight and Lita is scheduled for SmackDown this coming Friday night.

John Cena isn’t expected tonight, but there is talk that he will be at the red brand show next Monday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW (3/20/2023)

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models* Logan Paul films special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes

Make sure to join us here this evening at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage from St. Louis, MO.