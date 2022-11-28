WWE RAW Opener Revealed, First Hour To Be Commercial-Free, Dexter Lumis

Becky Lynch has been confirmed for tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of RAW.

Byron Saxton, as seen in the video below, announced that The Man will open tonight’s RAW broadcast in her return to the red brand.

Saxton also stated that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free.

Dexter Lumis appeared briefly with Saxton in the video, and he will face The Miz on RAW. Lumis will receive a WWE contract if he wins.

The following is the updated lineup for tonight’s RAW from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia:

* Survivor Series fallout

* The first hour will be commercial-free

* Becky Lynch will open the show

* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. Lumis earns a WWE contract if he wins