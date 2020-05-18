Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Join us here at PWMania.com for live WWE Raw coverage later tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time. Raw will air on tape from the WWE Performance Center once again this week.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

-Axe Throwing Contest: Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits

-King Corbin vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title match

-Asuka and Nikki Cross defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Iiconics

There will also be more build up for the Backlash PPV on tonight’s Raw. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.