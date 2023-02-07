WWE RAW Preview For Next Week (2/13/2023): Big Matches, Segments Announced

You can officially pencil in some matches and a big segment for next week’s episode of WWE RAW.
Ahead of next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, multiple matches and big segments were confirmed for next week’s red brand program.
Featured below is a current look at the lineup for the February 13, 2023 episode of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/13/2023)* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar
* Miz TV with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins
* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs
* Asuka, Nikki Cross & Carmella vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Liv Morgan
