WWE RAW Preview For Next Week (2/13/2023): Big Matches, Segments Announced

You can officially pencil in some matches and a big segment for next week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Ahead of next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, multiple matches and big segments were confirmed for next week’s red brand program.

Featured below is a current look at the lineup for the February 13, 2023 episode of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/13/2023)

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar* Miz TV with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs* Asuka, Nikki Cross & Carmella vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Liv Morgan

