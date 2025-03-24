WWE Raw Preview For Today (3/24/2025): Glasgow, Scotland

WWE Raw returns from the OVO Hyrdro in Glasgow, Scotland at 4pm EST. / 1pm PST. today on Netflix.

Featured below is the officially advertised lineup heading into the March 24 episode:

* CM Punk will speak live

* Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

* Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

